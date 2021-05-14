National Security is one of the wasteful ministries in Ghana – Adam Bonaa

CEO of Securities Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa

The Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa has described the National Security as one of the wasteful agencies in Ghana.

He believes being the foremost intelligent agency it is parked with unintelligent personnel whose background remains questionable.



His comment follows a statement released by the National Security on the attack on two Journalists from Citi FM.



The Journalist, Caleb Kudah had gone to the offices of the National Security to film but was arrested and according to him was manhandled.



Mr. Bonaa who was speaking to Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show however noted, “I think we should just disregard the statement they put out. They have already made conclusions where they said they are going to investigate so what investigations culminated into you realizing that Caleb used false pretenses to have access to the place. If he did then it means you people are not intelligent. For me they are such an embarrassment to the country”.

According to the Security Expert “The National Security is one of the wasteful ministries we have in the country parked with unintelligent people. If you know what intelligence means, it means their work is to share intelligence with the Police, Immigration to act upon it”.



He believes the unit has some fine brains but they have been pushed back and those who are not smart are those who are doing intelligent work.



“In intelligence you don’t need muscles to do the work. You can see someone who can barely see, smell or walk and for me that person is a crack intelligent. Have they ever investigated themselves?” he questioned.