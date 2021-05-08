National Security minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, installed Assistant Grand Master

Albert Kan-Dapaah has been installed as the Assistant Grand Master of Ghana

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has been installed as the Assistant Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Antient Free and Accept Masons of Ghana.

In a tweet, the Grand Lodge of Ghana (@gh_grandlodge) stated, "Duly Installed As Assistant Grand Master is RW Bro. Hon. Dr. Albert Kan Dapaah."



Earlier, it has been advertised on the Twitter page of the Thirteenth Annual Communication and Installation of the Fourth Grand Master, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.



As of the time of filing this report, the tweet that announced the appointment of the National Security minister could no longer be found on the official Twitter page of the Grand Lodge although GhanaWeb captured this snapshot of the page ahead of time.