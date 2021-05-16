National Security must be scrutinised like any other body – Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner and renowned constitutional lawyer, Martin Kpebu says the aura around National Security must be demystified.

He said the body is like any other whose operations must be criticised if it goes in contravention of the laws.



“It is not everything that we say it is National Security, so we make it a closed matter. Until we get that education for citizens to understand that even National Security needs to be scrutinized,” he said.



Mr Kpebu was contributing to discussions on 'The Keypoints' on TV3/3FM on Saturday, May 15 concerning the attack on Ghanaian journalist, Caleb Kudah on Tuesday, May 11.



He decried the modus operandi of the state intelligence agency, citing the episode of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019 as a case in point.

The victim, Caleb was allegedly detained and slapped several times at the premises of the National Security.



Watch a discussion on the arrest of Caleb Kudah from the 12th minute of the video below



