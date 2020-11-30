National Security officers who beat up soldier must be arrested – Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa is a security analyst

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has lashed out at suspected National Security officers captured in a viral video, beating up a military man.

Mr Bonaa has called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.



“Those criminal National Security officers who beat up the WO1 [Warrant Officer One] must be arrested immediately. It’s a shame seeing this military officer getting assaulted publicly in the name of NS. How did we get here?” he said.



The Chronicle newspaper reported on Monday, November 30, that a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, who has been identified as WO1 Mashud Salia, was physically assaulted and handcuffed while in uniform over his inability to give way to a convoy of four vehicles.



The event, according to The Chronicle newspaper happened on the Tema-Akosombo highway at the Ashaiman Tulaku section.



The shocking incident which occurred on Wednesday, November 25 is said to have attracted a large crowd of commuters and motorists alike, who watched in disbelief as the soldier who is said to be a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) at the nearby First Battalion of Infantry, was receiving slaps from the alleged National Security Operatives.

According to the report, there is tension brewing within the military high command over the incident.



Responding to the incident, Mr Bonaa urged the men and women in uniform to remain calm.



“Those of them voting tomorrow should go through the manifestos of the major political parties, NDC and NPP, and make very informed decisions by voting wisely while protecting the ballot and voters on the 7th of December,” he said.



