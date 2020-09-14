General News

‘National Security operatives’ brutalise estate developer at Dodowa

The estate developer was attacked by individuals claiming to be national security operatives

Police at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region have commenced investigations into the alleged attack on an estate developer by some individuals claiming to be operatives of the national security.

There was chaos when the alleged national security operatives stormed a parcel of land at the Dodowa and reportedly attacked its owner.



The operatives, numbering about 10, according to eyewitnesses attempted to kidnap the landowner who had gone to enquire what they were doing on his land.



“My contractor working on the land told me they had come there to ask him to leave the land. So I went there in the company of two police officers to find out who they were. Suddenly, I saw a number of men with guns closing up on me and the police officers, then the scuffle began,” the landowner Alhaji Hajj narrated the incident to the media.



He further explained: “While the police officers tried to ask who they were, one of them pulled his ID card and said there were operatives of the national security and their boss had asked them to bring me to Blue Gate (national security office) but the police officers resisted. The young men tried to drag me into their car but the officers fought them off and they left”.

Leader of the alleged national security operatives in blue top at the Dodowa Police station.



He said was admitted at the hospital for treatment after he sustained injuries as a result of the scuffle



The Dodowa divisional police command has confirmed the incident.



The police told the media Monday that statement of the victim has been taken for prosecution to begin.

