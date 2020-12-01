National Security personnel who attacked soldier will be dealt with – Ghana Armed Forces assures

Some personnel of the National Security attacked a military officer

The National Security personnel who assaulted a uniformed officer of the Ghana Armed Forces will not be left off the hook, the Military High Command has vowed.

GAF, in a statement issued on Monday, November 30, 2020, and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie, strongly condemned the attack on one of its officers and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.



It said that investigations have already commenced to identify the persons who physically abused the officer whose name has been given as WO1 Mashud Salia.



It disclosed that a high-level meeting has been held over the matter and an apology has been issued from the Ministry of National Security.



“The attention of the Military High Command has been drawn to an unfortunate incident which occurred on Wednesday 25 November 2020 around Tulaku Junction, on the Ashaiman- Akosombo highway, in which a Warrant Officer (WOI Mashud Salia) was assaulted by some plain-clothed personnel of the National Signal Bureau. This bizarre incident has been roundly condemned by both the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command. The Sector Ministry of National Security has also, in a similar vein, condemned the actions of the personnel involved.

“As a first step toward redressing the problem, the Deputy National Security Minister, Hon Henry Quartey and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen OB Akwa, have at an emergency durbar conveyed the sentiment of the two Ministries and rendered an unqualified apology to the said Warrant Officer and by extension to the Ghana Armed Forces.



“This durbar was held at Michel Camp, Tema on Saturday 28 November 2020 with troops of 1 Bn. All ranks have been assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



The Ghana Armed Forces also urged its officers to remain calm and professional in the execution of their duties.



“It is reiterated that the ongoing investigations will be pursued vigorously and sanctions meted out as appropriate. In the meantime, All Ranks have been urged to exhibit their usual sense of professionalism and tackle all duties with the same level of maturity.”