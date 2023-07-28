National Security to address water challenges in the Western and Western North Region

A girl at the stream in Achonwa in Ahanta West district of Western Region

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Human Security Directorate under the Ministry of National Security is to construct potable source of water for deprived communities in the Western and Western North Region.

A team from the ministry led by project coordinator of the human security directorate, Paa Kweku Baffoe visited the two regions between Tuesday, July 4 to Friday July 7, and assessed the challenges residents go through in search for clean and safe water.



The communities to benefit from the intervention are Achonwa, Mpanyinasa and Ewusiejoe in Ahanta West district of the Western North Region.



Others are Marfokrom and Koofiekrom within the Bia East district of Bono East region. In Bia West district, Pillar 34, Gyesewobre, Mpeseto, and Adomkro of Bono are to benefit.



The team is to provide borehole for residents of Nyansuaka in the Techniamn North district.



Residents in the various communities have no potable water. They depend on rain water and in dry season, the toil for clean and safe water is unbearable.

On Thursday, July 27 a team of engineers from the ministry commenced phase one of construction of a mechanized borehole in Mpanyinasa in Ahanta West district. The project is expected to be completed and handed over to the inhabitants in two weeks time. The team is expected to proceed to other communities after Mpanyinansa.



According to Paa Kweku Baffoe, the ministry is poised to solve difficulties citizens go through to access social amenities hence the intervention.



He said between the first and second quarter of this year, the ministry built some twenty eight mechanised and hand pump boreholes for deprived communities across the country. He noted that, twenty five of the projects are in Upper West and East Region and North East Region.



The ministry also built a mechanised borehole in Dodome-Awuiasu in Ho West district of the Volta Region.



Paa Kweku Baffoe advised the beneficiary communities to observe maintenance culture of the projects.