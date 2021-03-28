National Security warns against consumption of popular 'ataya' green tea brand

The National Security Ministry has cautioned the public against consumption of achoura

The Ministry of National Security has tasked the Ministry of Health to rid the Ghanaian market of a popular green tea brand owing to its unwholesomeness for public consumption.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Health on March 12, this year, intercepted by GhanaWeb, the Ministry of National Security outlined that it had received reports indicating the Burkinabe Chamber of Commerce on February 12, 2021, warned the public against the consumption of an unwholesome Chinese green tea labeled ‘Achoura.’



The Chamber further revealed that the product contains pesticide residue and as a result, recommended the removal of same from the market to protect consumers.”



The letter signed by Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security, consequently asked the Minister of Health to take urgent steps to prevent widespread use of the product which is said to be very popular in some West African countries, including the Northern parts of Ghana and some Zongo communities.

See the letter addressed to the Health Minister below:



