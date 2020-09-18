National Youth Authority applauds 2020 BECE graduates

Sylvester Tetteh, CEO of National Youth Authority

Graduates of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have received warm congratulations from the National Youth Authority (NYA) with the optimism that their hard work and dedication will be crowned with success.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sylvester Tetteh, management and staff of the National Youth Authority in a congratulatory message released on Thursday, September 17, 2020 commended the candidates for successfully pulling through the 2020 examinations.



The Authority while encouraging the candidates to pursue excellence and strive to become model citizens who contribute to the development of their community, reminded them of the free Senior High School education policy as one of several government interventions aimed at encouraging them on to higher educational pursuits.



“The Authority further uses this opportunity to remind the graduates of the many interventions put in place by government which are geared towards spurring them on to higher academic pursuits. The Free Senior High School Initiative is one classic policy of the current government that aims at this objective whiles enabling them to reach their fullest potentials,” the statement said.



The NYA also applauded the Government for its “decisiveness, firmness and purposeful action in ensuring the smooth take off and completion of the examination amidst the Covid19 pandemic.”



The statement also expressed the appreciation of the NYA to the efforts of the Ghana Education Service and teachers for sufficiently preparing the students for their maiden national exams.



The 2020 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination began on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18 at all designated Examination Centres throughout the country.

According to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), a total of 531,705 candidates sat for this year’s BECE in 2,007 examination centres across the country.



269,419 of the candidates are males while 262,286 are females.



Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

