General News

National Youth Authority congratulates 2020 BECE graduates

Sylvester Tetteh, CEO, National Youth Authority

The Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sylvester Tetteh, management and staff of the National Youth Authority wishes to congratulate all graduates of the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) for pulling through successfully.

We also wish to commend the Government for its decisiveness, firmness and purposeful action in ensuring the smooth take off and completion of the examination amidst the Covid19 pandemic. In so doing we would also like to appreciate the efforts of the Ghana Education Service with support from teachers for adequately preparing the students for their maiden national exams transitioning them into Senior High School.



The Authority further uses this opportunity to remind the graduates of the many interventions put in place by government which are geared towards spurring them on to higher academic pursuits. The Free Senior High School Initiative is one classic policy of the current government that aims at this objective whiles enabling them to reach their fullest potentials.



We encourage you to continually pursue excellence, strive to become model citizens and contribute to your community and the nation- building efforts.

We are confident that your hard work and dedication will be crowned with success.



CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU ALL!!!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.