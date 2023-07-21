National anthem: Akufo-Addo's daughter must apologize, she's not above the law - Mahama

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Akufo-Addo has been called out for disrespecting the national anthem.

Social media users criticized the President for looking on as his daughter was speaking on the phone while the national anthem was being played.



This comes on the back of the President's reaction when a Chief didn't stand up for the national anthem.



It may be recalled that the President in June rebuked the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, after he failed to stand for the National Anthem during the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration.



The Chief subsequently apologized and explained that he was unable to stand due to ill health.

Godwin Mahama, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists, Edwina should also apologise.



Speaking in an interaction on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, he said: "We need to force the President to make sure his daughter apologizes just as the Chief also did. I agree it's not a national event but anywhere the National Anthem is being played, you need to acknowledge it so the President must ensure his daughter renders an apology. She is the daughter of the President but she is not above the law".



