National cathedral comment: Finance Minister said nothing wrong – Krobea Asante

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, George Krobea Asante

A Deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) George Krobea Asante has urged persons mocking the finance minister’s comment on the National Cathedral to take their time to read what he said and the true intention of his statement.

According to him, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta said nothing wrong.



The finance minister speaking at the Ghana Tourism Investment Summit 2023, advised that the National Cathedral project when completed can serve as tourist attraction center for over 600 million Christians across Africa and those in the world with each person with the spending power of about $3000 to spend by way of tourism.



He further advised that, regardless of the controversies surrounding the project, Ghanaians must find a way to reassess the project and ensure its completion to add to the country’s tourism infrastructures.



Hon. Ken Ofori Atta said the project will position Ghana as a new Jerusalem and many Christians across the world will patronize it in a form of pilgrimage just as Muslims across the world embark on pilgrimage to Mecca.

Commenting on the issue in a statement, George Krobea Asante observed that this is the finance minister with a constitutional mandate of identifying possible ways of mobilizing adequate revenue for the growth and development of Ghana and he envisages this avenue as a good opportunity to attract foreign direct income for the country.



“So, what at all is wrong with such a statement by the Minister? The sensationalism and conjectures are just too much in our society and people allow their emotions to affect their sense of reasoning. Many people are just condemning him without even reading or understanding exactly what the man said. This is a serious and very dangerous trend for this country.



“I would humbly appeal to Ghanaians to take our time to analyze objectively the statement by the Minister and make a decision in the best interest of our dear country.”



George Krobea Asante, however, stated that he supports any form of a review of the National Cathedral project to enable its timely completion and also give value for money, but abandoning it will not serve the best interest of this country.