National executives not campaigning with nationwide tour – John Boadu

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the National Executives of his party have no intention to campaign for their re-election with their scheduled nationwide tour.

They will be visiting all the 275 constituencies of the 16 regions to “touch-based with party grassroots as part of efforts towards re-energizing, restructuring and repositioning the party for the task ahead” in 2024.



The tour led by the party’s National Chairman, Freddy Blay and General Secretary, John Boadu commenced on Friday, March 19, 2021.



However, the executives have been accused of championing their own interest with the tour to canvas for votes ahead of the party’s internal election.

But John Boadu in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ maintained that the allegation is “untrue”.



“There are so many things to do and we can’t wait till the last minute. This is not a campaign for any of the executives,” he maintained.