National security to test Ghana’s security architecture to identify possible terrorist attacks

File Photo

The Ministry of National Security has implemented procedures to test Ghana’s security architecture and ability to identify possible terrorist attack on the nation.

The simulation exercise which has been termed “EXERCISE HOMESHIELD 2022”, aims to identify the response of the country’s security apparatus to possible terrorist attacks.



The exercise is scheduled to take place on December 8, 2022 at the University of Ghana Sports stadium and Hilla Limman Hall on the same campus.



In a statement signed by Major Gariba Pabi (RTD), security coordinator at the university of Ghana, he said that, the exercise is premised on the 2023 All African games scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana.



The simulation exercise will involve blasting of explosives and shooting of blank ammunition.



Read the full statement below:

The Ministry of National Security will be conducting a counter-terrorism simulation exercise codenamed “EXERCISE HOMESHIELD 2022”. The exercise aims to test the response capabilities of Ghana’s security architecture by identifying vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure to possible terrorist attacks.



The University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Hilla Limann Hall have been identified as ideal facilities for the exercise. This is premised on the 2023 All African Games scheduled to take place at the University.



Consequently, a joint security team, including the University of Ghana Security Services Unit, has been deployed to conduct a reconnaissance/simulation exercise on December 8, 2022 at the above-mentioned facilities and check their suitability for the upcoming programme.



The simulation exercise will involve the blasting of explosives and the shooting of blank ammunition.



The University community is entreated to take note and remain calm upon hearing gunshots on December 8, 2022.

Thank you



signed



MAJOR GARIBA PABI (RTD)



Security Coordinator



AM/WA