Native doctor, 24, jailed 30 years for robbery at Breman Asikuma

This man has been jailed for robbing and killing a driver

The Mankessim Circuit Court in the Central Region has sentenced a native doctor to 30 years of imprisonment.

The 24-year-old convict who claimed to be a journalist with Accra-based Onua TV, John Awila (Aka Nana Kojo Agboko), was arrested by the Breman Asikuma police command for shooting and robbing a taxi driver at Breman Essuoko.



The facts of the case, as gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, indicate that the convict went to Achiase in the Eastern Region and hired a taxi to Breman Asikuma in the Central Region.



During the journey, he told the driver that he reports to Captain Smart every day.



" Captain Smart knows me very well due to the good work I do for him; he likes me very much," he told the driver.



Soon after, he told the driver to branch onto Essuoko Road and park on the roadside to accompany him to visit his mother in the village.

On the way, the fake Onua TV reporter, as it was later found out, pulled out a gun and asked the driver to bring his money, phone, and car key, or else he would shoot him.



After collecting the driver's money, phones, and car keys, he shot the driver's forehead and left the scene.



He later removed the car's registration number and sprayed the car.



Through a police investigation, he was arrested by the Breman Asikuma police, put before the Mankessim Circuit Court, and charged with three counts of robbery.



He pleaded guilty to all three counts, was convicted on his plea, and was sentenced to 30 years on each count.