Navro-Pio lauds Zoom Lion for disinfection exercise, appeals for better pay for cleaners

Navro-Pio P3 Denis Asagpaare Balinia Adda II

Scource: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, P3 Denis Asagpaare Balinia Adda II, has lauded Zoom Lion for their contribution to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and improving sanitation in his area.

Navro-Pio, who has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Municipal Zoom Lion team in ensuring a clean Navrongo, is appealing to management for better pay for their cleaners who are very integral in achieving their objective of a clean environment.



He said when the cleaners are properly taken care of in terms of salaries and provided with the needed logistics, it will beat up their commitment to work which would translate to cleaner communities and thus help Zoom Lion to achieve more goals.



Navro-Pio, who was speaking after his Palace was disinfected as part of Zoom Lion’s nationwide disinfection exercise, has therefore urged management to take serious steps to work out the challenges with payment of salaries and put in place other incentives to motivate the staff especially the cleaners.



“An important concern I have is that, I have seen that Zoom Lion especially cleaners are doing a very good work in the country and especially in my municipality in keeping the environment clean but their salaries are not good and don’t come monthly. The cleaners will work hard but their salaries don’t come much and on time. So, I’m seriously appealing to management to try as much as possible to pay them frequently because at times it takes two to three months for their salaries to come and it is not good. They should try to pay them to motivate them more so that they can also do more,” he told Senyalah Castro.



He also commended the team of cleaners in the Kassena-Nankana municipality for their efforts which have amounted to improving sanitation in the area, imploring them to give off their best despite their huddles.

P3 Asagpaare profusely commended Zoom Lion for extending the exercise to his Palace and other households within the compound. He appealed that the exercise be carried out frequently till the COVID-19 is completely fought off.



“The disinfection exercise in the main palace and whole of the compound is good. It will help fight the covid-19 we are all concerned about. But I am appealing that it does not end today. It should be organized once a while to help fight the disease because it is still real. The disinfection will help curtail its spread if not eliminate it”.



Aside the seat of the paramountcy, Zoom Lion also extended its continuous fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease to the Minor Basilica in Navrongo, where the team disinfected both the old and new church auditoriums.



The seats, walls and floods of the auditoriums which have the capacities to hold large numbers of worshippers were entirely soaked with the disinfectant to be sure every trace of infection is killed.

