Navrongo Central MP cautions public against Facebook impersonators

Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, MP, Navrongo Central

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has cautioned constituents and the general public against persons pretending to be him on popular social media platform, Facebook.

Mr. Chiragia gave the caution in a statement he issued yesterday on his Facebook page. The issuance of the statement follows numerous fake Facebook accounts with his identity.



In the statement, the legislator said the impersonators were hiding behind his identity to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who fell for their gimmicks.



He distanced himself from having anything to do with the fake accounts.



Portions of the statement read- “It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous persons have created a Facebook account in my name and they are going around defrauding people with my identity”



Mr. Chiragia strongly cautioned the public to cease any form of engagement with the faceless individuals behind the fake accounts. He added that anyone who continued was doing so at their own risk.

He warned the impersonators to refrain from the illegality or he will come after them.



Mr. Chiragia mentioned that he has lodged a complaint with the Ghana Police Service for the necessary actions to be taken.



“I have made an official complaint with Ghana police service, please ignore any message from that account called Hon. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia. I entreat everybody to ignore this account.



Anybody who is behind this fake account should please close it or face the law if you are finally apprehended.



I am by this post distancing myself from that fake account and please ignore any friend request or message from it”.

