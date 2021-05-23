Navrongo central MP tackles armed robbery, road accidents with streetlights

MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia poses with some residents

Source: Castro Senyalah, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has undertaken an initiative to illuminate major streets, roads and spots within the constituency.

The move is part of efforts by the Member of Parliament to fight armed robbers whose activities have surged in the area and parts of the region in recent times.



The initiative would see the installation of streetlights along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Highway at Nayagnia and Doba, identified dark spots within the Navrongo township and along the Navrongo –Tono township - Sandema road.



Robbers, in most of the reported attacks, hide in dark spots along these roads and other isolated spots within communities to carry out their heinous acts.



Not too long ago, there was a reported incident at Navrongo in which a Teacher was attacked at a dark spot behind the Navrongo Police station. He was assaulted and his brand-new motorcycle, money and mobile devices taken by the armed bandits.



The attacks have raised concerns over the safety of residents which has pushed the Police in the area to undertake vigorous patrol duties even during the day.

To this day, operators of Mobile Money in the Navrongo markets close before 6 pm to avoid getting attacked. This, operators say, is seriously affecting businesses.



Mr. Chiragia said the intervention is aimed at making it difficult for criminals who continue to attack constituents under the cover of darkness to perpetrate crime.



He continued that robbers would not be able to operate when the streetlights are planted at the dark spots along the roads and within the communities. He stated that the initiative has begun with an injection of 200 pieces of LED streetlights, adding that more would be added in the near future.



The MP noted that the provision of the streetlights will also enhance visibility in the communities at night and particularly on the roads to reduce accidents.



“The initiative is to address an urgent issue. Of late, there have been armed robbery activities especially around this area and this is because the roads are very dark at night and due to that robbers hide in the darkness to attack and collect people’s money and motorbikes.

So, the last time I came the people complained and I come from here and I did my inspection and I realized that there is the need for us to brighten the place and that is why I procured these lights from Accra to fix the situation. The lights are about 200 pieces”.



It is a desire that “when the streets are brightened, robbers would not be able to attack people and the roads would also become safe for drivers which would reduce accidents”.



On crime fight, Mr. Chiragia commended the Municipal Police Command and its sister security agencies for their commitment to work and assured he was going to give off his best to complement their efforts. He urged constituents to assist the Police with vital information on criminal activities to enable the Police curb their existence.



“The Police is doing a good job in the fight against crime, especially armed robbery and they deserve to be commended. I am in talks with the commander and we’ll look at other interventions to completely fight the issue of armed robbery in the constituency. I will continue to do the best I can to support their efforts to fight crime”.