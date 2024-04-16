Navy dismisses claims of killing two in Kplejoo Festival clash

The Ghana Navy logo

The Navy has dismissed claims of killing two persons in Tema Manhean over the weekend when an altercation ensued during the Kplejoo Festivities.

While the youth insist that two of their members were killed when the Navy personnel opened fire on them, the Navy said they only fired warning shots.



Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Navy, Andy La-Anayni in an interview with Starr News said there’s nothing to suggest the two were killed at the Naval base during the squabble.



“In the statement, we said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We said that because no dead bodies were killed in front of our base, there were no blood stains on the road or anything. These bodies were sent to the hospital by whoever we don’t know because these things will come up when the police conclude their investigations.”

He also appealed to the Traditional authorities in Tema to calm the tempers of the youth to forestall any reprisal.



“Let me use this opportunity to plead with the traditional authorities to calm the youth down for the police investigation to end. Please nobody should take the advice from whoever made that video calling on them to attack the base. Please, let’s take it very seriously, let us calm down for investigations to be concluded and then whoever is at fault will be dealt with according to law.”