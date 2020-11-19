Ndebugri describes Akufo-Addo's response to Amidu as diversionary

Private legal practitioner, John Akparibo Ndebugri

Private legal practitioner, John Akparibo Ndebugri, has described as diversionary, a response from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

Lawyer Ndebugri argues the content of Akufo-Addo’s nine-paged response, barely had anything to do with concerns Martin Amidu raised in his resignation letter.



According to him, everything the president sought to explain with regards to the former Special Prosecutor’s work, were all diversionary.



While urging Amidu to remain silent over Akufo-Addo’s response, he insisted that Ghanaians will be better judges because the former Special Prosecutor cannot be blamed for some of the challenges he faced while in office.



“If I were Martin Amidu, I wouldn’t respond to anything again because the President’s response did not deal with the issues raised by Martin Amidu. They were all diversionary because this business of getting a building and so on wasn’t the business of Amidu. It was the Board that was supposed to take that decision and you can’t blame Amidu for that,” he said during a discussion on The Point of View on CitiTV.

Lawyer Ndebugri also accused the president of overlooking Amidu’s claims of threats on his life; “…Amidu’s resignation letter had basic important issues of political interference and threats on his life which they didn’t say anything about. So, if I were Martin, I wouldn’t even respond to anything again. He should leave it at that for Ghanaians to decide who is right.”



Martin Amidu tendered in his resignation letter from his role as Special Prosecutor after three years in office. In his letter to the president, he cited instances of political interference, infrastructural deficits, and others, as reason for his resignation.



But the president in a sharp rebuttal debunked claims made by Martin Amidu.



The president insisted among other things, that his office, together with his appointees, never made attempts to frustrate the work of the Special Prosecutor.