Ndewura Jakpa SHTS students protest 'wicked' WASSCE sitting arrangement

The students destroyed the lightning system in the school

Final year students of the Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical(SHTS) in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality have vandalized properties of the school while protesting the social distance observed at their examination halls.

According to the students the 1.5-meter social distancing sitting in the examination hall is in bad taste and needs to be avoided by the school authorities in order to allow them copy each from their colleagues.



The students during the protest plunged the school into darkness by destroying the lighting system on the campus.



Parts of the ceiling of a new six-unit classroom block that was handed over to the school to end double track were removed.



The louvre blades of the school administration were also destroyed.



The rampaging students escaped when they saw vehicles of some authorities approaching the campus.

This is not the first school to have gone on rampage as a their WASSCE. Students at the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School also went on rampage and threatened to boycott the examination if their headmaster who they tagged as too strict is not removed before their next paper.



Another shocking revelation about the WASSCE are reports from the easter region where students in Koforidua are saying that “NDC Invigilators” are preventing them from copying.









