Regional News

'Ndewura Jakpa and ancestors of Gonjaland are with you' - Buipewura to John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area of Gonjaland Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II), has invoked the Founder of the Gonja Kingdom Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa and the ancestors of Gonjaland to be with former President John Dramani Mahama in his quest to lead Ghana again.

Speaking at his Palace in Buipe where former President Mahama paid a courtesy call on him during his tour of the Savannah Region, Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II) said it is only a great man who falls and remains on the ground without standing up to continue fighting.



Buipewura Jinapor described former President Mahama as his son since the late father John Mahama, E.A Mahama, was his close friend.



Buipewura Jinapor, however, bemoaned the use of vulgar language during this campaigning period saying “that breeds tension in the country”.



He said the indiscipline in the society, especially by the youth, is becoming too much which if care is not taking will one day lead Ghana into a ditch, citing the recent misbehaviour of some students in some schools in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as very pathetic which has to be condemned by all.



The Buipeiwura blamed parents for the indiscipline of the Youth of today saying; “When you see a child eating the ear of a goat it means the father has prepared a goat head”.

The Buipewura said further that Ghana is the only place we have and must always be protected at all times since what is going on in the country if not stopped will one day lead to chaos in the country especially the insults in the airwaves.



The Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama thanked Buipewura Jinapor for always seeing him as his son and also for blessing him ahead of the election.



Former President Mahama told Buipewura Jinapor that he lost the 2016 elections to the NPP as ordained by God to for the people of Ghana to see the difference between the NDC government and the NPP since one can only tell the difference between the weight of water and that of alcohol through carrying the two on the head.



He said many have lost jobs under this current government which is spending much of the monies borrowed in paying over 125 ministers and the over 1000 presidential staffers who are doing nothing to help Ghana move forward.



He disclosed to the Chiefs and people of Buipe who gathered at the forecourt of the Palace of the Buipewura that the Komenda Sugar factory which would have provided thousands of jobs for the youth in that area has been sold by the Nana Addo government with the Kotoka International Airport in the pipeline to be sold.

He said further that the next NDC government will reduce the number of ministers and Presidential staffers to be able to pay assembly persons since much pressure is put on them anytime there is an emergency.



He also promised to end the double track system by completing all the secondary school's projects he started but left to rot by the NPP government since that is the major problem affecting the implementation of the free senior high school policy which has resulted to the problems facing school authorities and students in the ongoing examinations across the country.



He appealed to the people of the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency to vote massively for him and John Jinapor as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, describing John Jinapor as sharp and brainy who helped him to end Dumsor during his time as the President of Ghana.



He said the wind of change is blowing everywhere which the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency must be part of to help in the rescue mission he is embarking on to redeem Ghana from the hands of the clueless NPP government packed with corrupt, visionless and stomach individuals who do not have Ghana at heart.

