Near-blows in Parliament as Ursula Owusu clashes with NDC MPs

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful picked a seat among the NDC MPs

Tempers have flared to their utmost level in Parliament as members for both parties clashed in the chamber.

It was a near-blow experience as ‘honourable’ members shoved each other and made all kinds of gestures and utterances.



Ursula Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West was shoved by one of the NDC MPs after she picked a seat on the side dominated by the NDC MPs.



The Ablekuma West MP retaliated by pushing Collins Dauda to the floor.



It triggered a reaction from both sides as members shoved and pushed each other in a very strange and unfortunate situation.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and John Jinapor heckled and shoved each other as tempers went out of control.



ABA Fuseini, the MP for Sagnarigu was also spotted very furious and had to be restrained by one of his colleagues as he attempted to confront someone on the NPP side.



Calm, however, returned with members on both sides taking their seats.