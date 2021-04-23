Nearly 850k coronavirus vaccines given in Ghana so far

966,850 vaccines have been received by the country

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far administered over 800,000 vaccines in the fight against coronavirus.

Since the start of the mass vaccination exercise on Tuesday, March 2, approximately 842,521 vaccines have been administered as at Tuesday, April 20.



Many who took their first jab of vaccines are nearing the scheduled date for their second jabs.



The country is expected to witness a delay in this, nevertheless, as the total number of vaccines received so far has not reached the entire targeted population.



According to the Director General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, 966,850 vaccines have been received by the country. A few have expired, though.



Already, some African countries have complained about delays in the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccines.



Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the vaccines under the COVAX facility when it received 600,000 jabs from the Serum Institute of India in February.



So far, most frontline workers have been the beneficiaries of the vaccines.



But the disease continues to plague the country with 1,422 persons battling it. Twenty-eight are in severe condition while eight are in critical conditions.

Since the outbreak of the disease in March, last year, 89,729 persons have recovered and been discharged.



The country’s positivity rate is 8.7 per cent.



So far, a total of 1,055,797 tests have been conducted among the populace.