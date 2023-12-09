Nearly 900 suspected cases of Skin NTDs identified, stakeholders call for facilitation of lab test

File photo

Stakeholders are calling for speedy testing of Skin-Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) to facilitate treatment of close to 900 new suspected cases identified in the Eastern Region.

The delay in confirming the cases has already led to the loss of two lives.



A Regional Health Forum aimed at addressing challenges in the fight against Skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) through Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives has been conducted in Koforidua.



The collaborative effort, led by Ark Development Organization (ADO) and Anesvad Foundation in partnership with Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other stakeholders, focused on practical measures to ensure access to clean water and promote a hygienic environment in the battle against Skin NTDs.



The forum served as a platform to discuss the holistic approach implemented by the “Partnership for the Eradication of Skin NTDs Project,” a two-year initiative by Ark Development Organization and Anesvad Foundation.



The project specifically targeted four Skin-NTDs: Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy, Yaws, and Lymphatic Filariasis, focusing on Upper Manya Krobo, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, and West Akim municipalities.

A total of 891 new suspected cases were identified in the first quarter of the year through community surveillance in the project districts and municipalities with Suhum recording the highest number of cases.



Mr Christian Fiador, Eastern Regional NTDs Coordinator, said the region is waiting for confirmation results of the suspected cases for precision medical intervention.



He said many more affected persons may be yet to be identified.



Stakeholders expressed concerns over challenges encountered during implementation of the project including the inadequate capacity of health facilities, poor road networks, and delays in test confirmations from Nuguchi.



The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) received a call to secure inclusive health insurance services, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on affected households.

Within the WASH component of the project, 725 teachers and pupils received education on personal hygiene and sanitation. Mechanized boreholes in each district to enhance access to clean water.



The forum concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to overcome challenges and continue collaborative efforts in the fight against Skin NTDs.



Dr. Samuel Boateng, West Akyem Municipal Director of Health lauded the initiative and its positive impact.



Globally affecting an estimated 1 billion people, with 25 million individuals impacted in Ghana, Skin NTDs disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, resulting in stigmatization, neglect, and economic hardships.