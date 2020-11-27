Needy student who got 8As in WASSCE obtains Ashesi University scholarship

Thomas Amoani is a student from the Adeiso Senior High School

Just after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant Thomas Amoani a full scholarship to study at the University, the student has again landed a big-time scholarship offer from Ashesi University.

Thomas, who earned 8As in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), got the Ashesi University offer through the MasterCard Foundation.



The four-year scholarship comes with accommodation, three square meals a day, books, health insurance, a laptop and a calculator.



See below the scholarship offer:







