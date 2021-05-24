Neenyi Ghartey VII marks 25th anniversary with donations

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area

Source: GNA

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, has donated assorted items to three institutions to mark his 25th anniversary as the traditional leader of the area.

The recipients are the Winneba Government Hospital Children’s Ward, Saint Anas Orphanage Home, and Methodists Rafiki Satellite Village.



The three institutions received items, including soap, gallons of liquid soap, toiletries, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, soft drinks, biscuits, sanitisers and sacks of sachet water.



The Winneba Senior High School had a symbolic statue of deer hunting.



At separate functions to present the donations, Neenyi Ghartey VII stated that the support was his contribution towards the upkeep and welfare of children, and for the students to be abreast of the history of the aboakyer festival.



The Paramount Chief was accompanied by his sub-Chiefs, the Executive Director of Charlottesville Winneba Foundation, former Mayor of Charlottesville in the USA, Mr Davis and Officials of the Effutu Municipal Assembly.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Paramount Chief thanked God for his guidance and commended the chiefs, people and stakeholders for the immense support during the 25 years of his reign.



He said living in harmony with one another was one of his visions since he ascended the throne and thanked the Almighty God for the current peace in the Effutu Area.



“It is only when we continue to live in and harmony as citizens of Effutuman can we achieve the desired growth and progress,” he noted.



On achievements, he said there was good collaboration between the traditional authorities and political administration that had enabled government agencies to give off their best in the community.



They had also supported schools, health institutions and a lot of the youth into higher education and vocations.

The Council, he noted, was looking forward to seeing much stronger collaboration with the political authority to address challenges for smooth implementation of planned programmes.



On Education, he said, the council will help the Assembly to fix schools with poor sanitary facilities and dilapidated buildings to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



He urged the people to strictly observe the laid down COVID-19 pandemic protocols to keep themselves and others from becoming victims of the virus.