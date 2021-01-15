Neenyi Ghartey worried about disregard for Coronavirus protocols

Paramount Chief of Effutu, Neenyi Ghartey VII,

The Paramount Chief of Effutu, Neenyi Ghartey VII, has expressed concern about the total disregard for COVID-19 health and safety protocols by the citizenry.

He said it was worrying to see students in their numbers on the streets of Winneba without nose masks and no observance of the social distancing protocol.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Winneba, Neenyi Ghartey called on the Effutu Municipal Assembly to collaborate with the Traditional Council and stakeholders in the fight of the pandemic to help enforce the protocols.



“The COVID-19 pandemic is real and we are still trolling with it and we should continue to strictly adhere to the personal protective measures and the protocols in place, to help stop the spread of the virus,” he advised.



He also tasked house owners, who have rented rooms to students, to ensure strict compliance of the health and safety protocols to prevent community infections.



Neenyi Ghartey expressed appreciation to the Winneba Police Command, headed by Chief Superintendent Samuel A. Okanta for tactfully handling issues during the voter’s registration exercise that led to a peaceful election in Effutu constituency.

“We deeply appreciate you and hope that you will continue to exhibit professionalism in handling matters that are brought before you for continuous sanity, peace and tranquillity to prevail in the area,” he said.



He pointed out that the year 2020 was gone with its challenges and this year the emphasis should be on attitudinal change by all citizens and residents while adhering to law and order and to contribute towards the total development of the area.



“We the aged should lead lives worthy of emulation to encourage the children to see us as role models,” he said.



He wished all people living in the Area a happy and fruitful New Year and urged each one of them to make a difference by being ambassadors of peace in their community.