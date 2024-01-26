Negative image of Ghana’s politics is as a result of people like Wontumi - Amaliba

Director of Conflicts Resolution of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba

The Director of Conflicts Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has said that the negative perceptions of politics in Ghana are caused by people like the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to him, Wontumi's utterances and actions have tarnished the reputation of politics and politicians in the country.



This comes after the Asanteman Traditional Council summoned the Ashanti regional chairman to the Manhyia Palace to answer to some utterances he made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Tv3, Abraham Amaliba said, “Politics in Ghana, has been described variously in negative terms particularly as a dirty game, and in some they say it is being practised by thieves. I am saying that some of those attributions are as a result of people like Wontumi.”



To him, Wontumi is a product of the NPP's culture of violence and impunity, which has backfired on them.

“When you create a monster to eat up your opponent, after it is done and it turns round to eat you up, you should know that you created it in the first place, so, this is squarely within the NPP,” he added.



