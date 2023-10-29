Nene Sakite appeals to President Akufo-Addo to help return Krobo Ancestral Home to Krobo people

The Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite

The Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area and the President of the Eastern Region House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite, has made a passionate appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help return the Krobo Mountains to the Krobo people to help promote economic activities in the area.

Nene Sakite made the appeal during the Grand Durbar of the 2023 Ngmayem Festival celebrated by the Konor and the people of Manya Krobo Traditional Area at Lasi in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The appeal comes at the back of the iconic Krobo Mountains and their surrounding lands that were forcefully acquired from the Krobo people by the colonial government led by Governor Bradford Griffith in the late 1800s, when the Krobo people were forcefully evicted from the mountains.



The lands that the colonial government forcefully acquired are in two folds: the Krobo Mountains, also called the Kloyom, and their surrounding lands. The land, which is currently holding the Kpong Hydroelectric Power Dam, was also part of the land forcefully acquired by the government.



Speaking during the Grand Durbar, Nene Sakite reiterated the need for the return of the Mountains and its surrounding lands to the Krobo people, adding that the traditional authority for the past years has made numerous efforts for the return of the ancestral home to Krobo people; however, their efforts for years now have proved futile to successive governments.



Nene Sakite mentioned that the current situation has deprived the traditional council of its lands for economic activities as well as indigenes who may need the land due to increase in population.

He mentioned that the current occurrence that the lands are handed to private developers is in contradiction to the provision of Article 20 Clause 5 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Nene Sakite further appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to help fix the deplorable Somanya-Kpong Junction road.



On hate speech, Nene Sakite advised politicians to desist from hate speech as the political campaign season is drawing near. He urged parliament to come clear on the explanation and the limits of freedom of expression to help curtail people from taking advantage of free speech to engage in speeches that promote hatred and disunity.



He warned self-acclaimed chiefs who are selling government lands to developers to desist from such acts.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking as the Guest of Honour, noted that the theme for this year’s Ngmayem Festival, “Development in Unity: Reviving Patriotism through Unification,” reflects the unity, resilience, and strength that come from working together towards achieving common goals.

The President hinted that unity in diversity is what is required to ensure that all Ghanaians will put their hands to the wheels of development to help eradicate poverty in the country.



President Akufo-Addo mentioned that the deplorable nature of the Somanya to Kpong Junction road is of major concern to his administration, and his government has given approval for its construction to begin as early as possible.



This will be in addition to the Contractor executing the Nkurakan through Adukrom to Trom Junction road.