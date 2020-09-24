Nene Sakite charges security forces to arrest persons who flout ban on public celebrations

Nene Sakite II, Overlord and Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Overlord and Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II has tasked the security agencies to arrest any group of persons who flout the ban on public celebrations of this year's Ngmayem festival.

The Konor in a meeting with some of his Regents, Standing Committee members and opinion leaders at the Odumase Palace on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 said his decision to ban all public gatherings during the Ngmayem festival this year was in line with government’s safety protocols in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This year, the Ngmayem [public] celebrations have been cancelled. We shall not observe the durbar and the various divisions (six) shall also not hold any mini durbars to celebrate their individual celebrations”, he noted.



Nene Sakite II sent a strong signal that anybody who flouts any of the safety protocols announced by the government will be dealt with and called on the various law enforcement agencies to arrest any perpetrators.



“I’m informing all the law enforcement agencies including national security, BNI, the police force, immigration, the fire service, etc. that I said this year’s public celebrations have been cancelled. So far as we have cancelled it, nobody has the power to violate the government directives,” the chief warned.



According to him, only specific rites including performance of customary rites at the Krobo Mountains, a visit to the royal cemetery and purification of stools, all by a small team of members of the traditional authorities, will be performed to mark the occasion.



He however warned that public activities such as the grande durbar of Chiefs and people, mini durbars by the various divisions, fanfare at the Krobo Mountains, Yokama (virtuous woman), public funerals, etc. will not be observed, adding that anyone who flouts these directives will be dealt with according to law.

Though a press statement released by the Odumase Council earlier this year announced the cancellation of the 2020 Ngmayem festival, the Paramount Chief noted that reiterating this call has become necessary after some Dipo Priests disregarded the ban he placed on the performance of this year’s Dipo Rites and performed the rites on some girls.



The Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the press statement said it had cancelled celebrations of its annual Ngmayem festival and the performance of Dipo rites as part of measures adopted by the council to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the traditional area.



The letter signed by the registrar to the council, Andrew Sowa Azah on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II said a resolution was adopted at a Standing Committee meeting to cancel the two traditional events for the year.



The Paramount Chief condemned the actions by the Dipo Priests who defied the earlier ban by performing the rites on some girls.



The Konor maintained that these actions of the priests defiled the sanctity of the innocent girls, noting that there were bound to be dire repercussions of this.



This year’s Ngmayem festival is expected to be held between October 26 and November 1.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor