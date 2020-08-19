Regional News

Nene Tetteh Djaba Agblezee IV enstooled New Divisional Chief of Plau

The Plau Traditional Area in the Yilo krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region went agog on Friday, August 14, 2020, when the kingmakers initiated customary rites to install Nene Tetteh Djaba Agblezee IV as the new Divisional Chief of the area.

Seyelor of the Plau Traditional Area, Kwao Akitiwaa performed the necessary initiation rites to enstool Nene Tetteh Djaba Agblezee IV, known in private life as Eric Tetteh Agblezee as the new Divisional Chief.



The 36-year-old Chief who was presented as the eligible heir to the throne by the kingmakers, was overwhelmingly endorsed by all and sundry.



His nomination as the Divisional Chief of Plau followed the death of the late Nene Tetteh Agblezee III who died earlier this year after 56 years on the throne, from 1964-2020.



After the short installation ceremony, Nene Agblezee IV who works with the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) at Akyem-Tafo expressed his commitment and preparedness for the new position and his preparedness to fill the void left behind by his predecessor.



The new Divisional Chief who was sworn in and outdoored in a private traditional ceremony held at Somanya on Friday, 14th August 2020, swore the oath of coronation.



He charged all and sundry to come together as one family to uplift the community by way of transformation.

The Divisional Chief further called on the youth to humble themselves before the elders to enable them learn and understand the customs.



He was particularly concerned over the lack of understanding of the youth for Ghanaian cultural activities and promised to enhance education to ensure that the youth appreciate the customs and tradition of the traditional area.



“Most of the youth are unfamiliar with our cultural values. We should therefore draw closer to our elders for them to teach us the customs and traditions so we can understand these values so that we can be better prepared to take after them someday and not lose our background and know where we are coming from,” said the chief.



Asked what legacy he intended leaving at the end of his reign, the new chief said he will be remembered for love, unity and the provision of job opportunities for the people.



“Unity, love and work that we shall bring to our people will remain our legacy,” said Nene Tetteh Djaba Agblezee IV.

