Net2’s Kwaku Annan slaps GH¢2.5million defamation suit on Nigel Gaisie

The media war between Kwaku Annan of Net2 TV and Nigel Gaisie, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has finally ended up in the courtroom after the former acted on a threat to sue the cleric.



Accusations and counter-accusations have been the order of the day between the two with Nigel Gaisie tearing up a letter of caution from the lawyers of Kwaku Annan.



But the two men are now ready to square it off in the courtroom with Kwaku Annan taking the initiative to haul Gaisie before an Accra High Court.

A suit sighted by GhanaWeb shows that Kwaku Annan has slapped a GH¢2.5million defamation suit on Nigel Gaisie.



Kwaku Annan also wants the court to compel Gaisie to retract and apologise for some comments which he claims have lowered his respect in the eyes of the public.



Excerpts of the suit reads: “the plaintiff claim is for; B. Damages in the sum of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,500,000) for defamation.



“C. An order direct at the defendant to retract all such defamatory statements and apologise to the plaintiff.”



What Nigel Gaisie said

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, in an Angel FM interview accused Kwaku Annan of extorting people.



“There is a little man on Net2 I want to address. He is a little man and he needs to stop attacking some men of God. Spiritually, darkness is upon his life and anyone who stands against the men of God, faces the wrath of God.



“He is so cheap, he blackmails men of God by asking them of 1000 cedis. Kennedy Agyapong must be careful else Kweku Annan will dent his reputation”, Nigel Gaisie said.



Annan through his lawyers sent a letter to Gaisie asking him to apologise but Nigel Gaisie shredded the statement.



“I came today and they gave me a letter that you are demanding a retraction and an apology, you see you are a little man. You give me two weeks to retract, you see you are not confident and you are not bold. I think you should know me, that I am not a coward, you are a bribe-taker, you took a bribe, it’s on tape. You sit on television belonging to people who have lived life and you insult men of God,” he said.

Nigel Gaisie explained, “For the past year, you have made me your agenda. Whatever you want from me I don’t know, whatever you want from me and my church I don’t know. And if somebody should take somebody to court, I have to take you to court. You sat on that TV station and called me a murderer.”







