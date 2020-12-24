Netherlands Ambassador advocates effective communication between health experts, patients

Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker

The Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, has advocated use of simpler terms rather than jargons at health facilities, to enhance communication between health professionals and patients.

According to him, the use of jargons deters most patients, especially women from visiting health centres to talk to health practitioners about issues regarding their reproductive health.



Mr Strikker said “When the health practitioners use jargons, it is very difficult for patients to understand what they mean. It is very difficult for patients and it provides endless chain of vague language conversation”.



He was speaking at the launch of the Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Girls Project (EROP) by the GH Sexual Reproductive Health Right (SRHR) Alliance for Young People, which includes seven civil society groups working together to promote sexual reproductive health rights of young people.



Funded by the Dutch Embassy in Ghana, the 18-month project, is aimed at addressing gender inequality and providing opportunities for women and girls to live a successful life.



The project follows the Get Up Speak Out Project which was implemented between 2016 and 2020 with government to improve the sexual and reproductive health of young people in the country.



Mr Strikker said the use of jargons by health practitioners in relation to reproductive health must be avoided, to ensure beneficiaries have proper understanding of issues relating to sexual reproductive health rights.

He indicated his country would support projects aimed at promoting sexual reproductive health right due to its importance to society.



Ron Strikker, urged civil society groups to take advantage of Ghana’s freedom to adequately play their role in ensuring that targets of initiatives were achieved to better the society.



Professor Kobina Esia-Donkor of the Department of Population and Health at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), said the EROP project would empower women and girls to demand their right to good reproductive healthcare system.



She noted that the country should be more interested in the outcome of the project as it was important with respect to women and youth empowerment.



Chairman of the Ghana SHRS Alliance, Alhaji Alhassan Mohammed Awal, said, the Alliance Ghana had been able to achieve its target which includes forming a strong Alliance to champion the SRHR, encourage young people to speak up and claim their right and encourage them to have the courage in utilising service.