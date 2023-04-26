2
Menu
News

Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming government has created over 2 million jobs

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Baw Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Internet users have descended heavily on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for saying that the Nana-Addo-led government has created over two million new jobs for the youth in the past six years despite the harsh economic effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The vice president while delivering his keynote address at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday reiterated the commitment of the incumbent government to alleviate poverty and improve the living standards of Ghanaians through job creations.

He said, in addition to jobs created under the Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), the government has been able to create more than two million jobs amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and Ukraine-Russia war.

“In the past six years, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the ongoing global economic crisis, I am glad to say that we created over two million jobs for the youth, excluding what we created under the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which were stop-gap measures.”

Generally, reactions to the claim by social media users were that, the statement by the vice president is false. While some questioned him about where the over two million jobs are, others joked that maybe the jobs were created for foreigners.

Check out reactions to Dr. Bawumia’s claims:













EAN/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw