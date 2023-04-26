Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming government has created over 2 million jobs

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Internet users have descended heavily on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for saying that the Nana-Addo-led government has created over two million new jobs for the youth in the past six years despite the harsh economic effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The vice president while delivering his keynote address at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday reiterated the commitment of the incumbent government to alleviate poverty and improve the living standards of Ghanaians through job creations.



He said, in addition to jobs created under the Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), the government has been able to create more than two million jobs amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and Ukraine-Russia war.



“In the past six years, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the ongoing global economic crisis, I am glad to say that we created over two million jobs for the youth, excluding what we created under the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which were stop-gap measures.”



Generally, reactions to the claim by social media users were that, the statement by the vice president is false. While some questioned him about where the over two million jobs are, others joked that maybe the jobs were created for foreigners.



Check out reactions to Dr. Bawumia’s claims:

How did that happen before we are still jobless — Elikem (@SamDunyo) April 26, 2023

@MBawumia fasting finish.. back to factory default ???? — Dєѕѕу ¢σвву ???????? (@thesmond_qwao) April 26, 2023

Where are the jobs? — Abdul Baaki Adamu (@AbdulBaakiAdam1) April 26, 2023

The people employed are Togolese. We are not seeing the jobs — Delvin (@Delvinduks5) April 26, 2023

I guess he is taking about@Sportybet ???????????? — Kofi Triga ???? (@KofiTriga) April 26, 2023

Be serious man ???? — MONEY OVER EVERYTHING (@MONEYOVA12) April 26, 2023

Speaking in which country?? — GENG WÄY (@geng_way) April 26, 2023

