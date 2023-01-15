Netizens descend on Mahama over his comments on Agenda 111 project

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has come under intense backlash over his recent comment on one of government’s flagship programme, Agenda 111.

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, Mahama mentioned that although the Agenda 111 programme is in its fourth year, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has nothing to show for it.



“The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians seriously. Enough of the slogans, ” John Dramani Mahama wrote on his Twitter page.



Reacting to this, some netizens have described Mahama's comment on the Agenda 111 project as false.



According to the users of the bird app, the former president’s statement that Agenda 111 is in its fourth year is inaccurate because the initiative was announced in April 2020 during President Akufo-Addo's 8th COVID address to the nation.



They subsequently noted that the sod-cutting ceremony for the programme was held in August 2021.



Others, on the other hand, accused Mr Mahama of lacking new messages for Ghanaians.

Here are some messages from John Dramani Mahama’s critics





There he goes again engaging in propaganda sophistry. How did the 'Agenda 111' hospitals promise get to its 4th year? Prez Akufo-Addo first announced it in May 2020 during his 8th COVID address to the nation. Sod-cutting was done in August 2021. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/dfvfffdezR — ????????????-???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@dtadomako) January 14, 2023

President Akufo-Addo first announcement on the “ Agenda 111 Hospital “ was in May 2020 during his 8th COVID address to the nation and the sod-cutting was done in August 2021.



John Dramani Mahama ankasa no, ɔwɔ Maths problem fri titi. https://t.co/jyDGi54qbh pic.twitter.com/7CklY0FqgK — Charles N.T. Tagoe (@royaltcafe2012) January 14, 2023

Dear JM



This is one of the agenda 111 hospital constructiona ongoing at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua. Phase1 of this new hospital project involves the construction of a two hundred and eighty-five (285) bed facility, out of the total capacity of 600 beds. pic.twitter.com/O7Ue4CuAgq — Volta Youth (@YouthAllianceM2) January 15, 2023

You don’t have a message and you’re not capable to lead or become the next president of Ghana. What actually did you leave behind that you want return and and pick it up?? Another 4years for you?? Ohk Ghanafo) Mahama wants to come again but wei de3 tweaaaaa — Gob3Hemaa???? (@Demostwanted_) January 15, 2023

Mr. Former President; You shall remain former since you have decided to decend into the gutters! Well Agenda 111 on records had it sodcutting done last year and one thing for sure is that; At Gomoa Central; the project is steadily progressing and the local people are happy! Ayeko — David Essandoh (@SamToys_NPP) January 14, 2023

As a biomedical engineer, hospitals take time to build properly. This is normal. I should expect a few to be completed between this year and next year — MKSN (@MichaelsagoeN) January 15, 2023

