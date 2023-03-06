18
Menu
News

Netizens react to Mahama’s boycott of 66th Independence Day anniversary parade

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama John Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama on March 5, 2023 disclosed that he would not be attending Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration in the Volta Region.

According to the aspiring presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Independence Day celebration is a national event in the country but has unfortunately been turned into a political jamboree by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence his decision not to associate himself with political events.

"I am not going to be in Ho because I don't want to be part of an NPP jamboree," the former President said, whilst speaking with the media concerning the celebration.

The decision by John Dramani Mahama was met with mixed reactions from internet users. A section of them described the former president’s decision as apt and a bold statement, while others believe his absence does not show statesmanship.

Here are the reactions of netizens:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: