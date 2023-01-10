Never Aso Rock! - Nigerians drag Ghana over Meek Mill’s access to Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Nigerians on Twitter are having a field day mocking Ghanaians after it emerged that American rapper Meek Mill had gained access to the Jubilee House, had the pleasure of meeting the president and even filming portions of a music video.

"Ghana had to go so low just to sell Ghana. Given Meek Mill a pass to shoot a music video in their presidential house "Jubilee". Thats some disrespect man. Meek Mill can't try that in the White House. E nor fit try am for Aso Rock if he eventually visit naija," a tweep with the handle @Olise_Emmanuel posted.



Aso Rock is the equivalent of Jubilee House, it is Nigeria’s presidential villa as they call it and most Nigerians are without a shred of doubt that Meek Mill will be lucky to be allowed in the Villa in the first place.



This is the latest installment in the Ghana versus Nigeria social media banter which in recent times is rooted on which country has the best jollof rice.



Ghana going back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Twitter choosing to open its offices in Ghana are some other incidents that have triggered banter on especially Twitter.



Meek Mill vs. Ghana social media: What happened?

Meek Mill, Jubilee House and White House have been in Ghana's Twitter trends since January 8, 2022 when the musician released a promo for his new video.



The video was taken when he met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House late last year when he came to town for a musical concert.



Social media users were incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Meek Mill is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area, rapping.



Meek Mill has since the outrage on social media deleted the controversial video and also rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and to the presidency for the brouhaha he had caused.

