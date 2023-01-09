Watch the viral Meek Mill video that Ghanaians are fuming over

American rapper Meek Mill took a bit of Ghana with him when he came to town last December as one of the guests at the Afro Nation concert.

From a quadbike riding session, claims of his phone having been pickpocket at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform and meeting with the president at Jubilee House, these were some major highlights of his time in Accra.



Meek Mill is back in the United States but his name is back in the trends here in Ghana. Along with the presidencies of Ghana and the United States – Jubilee House and White House.



On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.



It turns out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit.



He is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.

Social media users are incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Major influencers on Twitter especially have attracted comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.



