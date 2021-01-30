Never again should Ghana be set years back with another coup – Gabby Otchere Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has asked for Ghana’s Democracy to be protected.

According to him, the gains made by the country so far needs to be protected to avoid the country retrogressing.



Citing previous coups in the country, he indicated that when several gains were made, there were coups that drew the country back; an indication that Ghana lost and the economy was adversely affected.



He said “Barely 3 years after Nissan’s decision to set up an assembly plant in Ghana, another coup struck in 1972 and threw us all back. We must guard the 4th Republic like our nation’s destiny depends on it because it does!”

Adding that “July 1969 in Ghana. It has taken us another 50yrs to get back here”.



