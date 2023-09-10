Never-before-seen bird’s eye view of Lake Bosomtwe

As history has it, the popular lake, Lake Bosomtwe, is said to have been discovered by a hunter who, on getting lost in the forest, followed a deer to what is now the famous water source.

And while the tales about the Lake may abound, not many people have been able to capture the entire stretch of the water source like documentary producer and YouTuber, Edem Srem, has been able to do.



In his recent visit to the place in the Ashanti Region, he captured a rare overheard view of the entire Lake Bosomtwe, as it is surrounded by lush greenery.



The video also shows the several villages that are along the edges of the Lake, with its residents being primarily farmers.



Others, however, ply their trade as fisherfolk, fishing from the Lake Bosomtwe.



“Interestingly, it is only the small tilapia that can survive in the Lake. There have been attempts of introducing others species like catfish but it didn’t work; they didn’t survive,” Edem said in the video.



Watch the video below:





