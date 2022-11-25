Never use your talent to bully your boss; that isn't loyalty - Bishop Saah to congregants

Senior Bishop of Action Chapel, Bishop James K. Saah

The Senior Bishop of Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM) and Action Chapel International, Bishop James K. Saah had postulated that loyalty is not based on convenience and under no circumstance should subordinates use their talents to bully their boss'.

According to him all those who are serving under a leader who think that all decisions emanating from the leader should be convenient to them have a mistaken opinion. Sometimes decisions that come from your boss towards you are inconvenient and that is part of loyalty.



He recounted an experience where his boss, Archbishop Duncan Williams once asked him to leave his Spintex branch of the church for another branch.



"I went to his office and asked whether I'd done something wrong, and he said no. But, you're transferring me, because I've done something wrong, he said no. He also asked me; Do you have any problem, I said no".



Bishop James Saah continued, "I went for the transfer. Was it easy, no! I went. He added "Do I have any regrets, no. Loyalty is not based on your convenience. If loyalty was based on convenience, there wouldn't be any disloyalty" he affirmed.



To buttress his loyalty teachings again, he shared that, there was another occasion when he had a big appointment to preach somewhere for a big monetary reward. According to him, unfortunately, though, his boss wanted him to travel somewhere on the same appointment date.

He continued he only called and canceled his personal appointment without discussing it with his boss because, in his understanding, that would mean unwillingness on his part to honour his boss' request.



He intimated further that "Every time you hear somebody criticizing your leader, shut that person up. The same people would go and tell him. Stop them there" because "They are digging a grave for you".



The Senior Bishop of Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM) made these remarks to a congregation when he was teaching on the topic "Loyalty 101" in a video shared on Facebook by FA Boateng.



In conclusion, he admonished his congregation to be patient with their leaders and should not break away just over a few petty misunderstandings. "One way God tests loyalty is through waiting. Adonijah couldn't wait, Absalom couldn't wait, they all died," he ended.