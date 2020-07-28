New 655 coronavirus cases push cumulative case count to 33,624

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghana has recorded 655 new cases of coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.
The latest update sends the total number of confirmed cases to 33,624. The death toll remains 168 while recoveries/discharges have increased to 29,801, leaving the country with 3,655.
Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cases record so far:
Greater Accra Region - 17,383
Ashanti Region - 8,229
Western Region - 2,563
Central Region - 1,362
Eastern Region - 1,244
Volta Region - 588
Bono East Region - 436
Bono Region - 426
Western North Region - 363
Northern Region - 308
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 174
Ahafo Region - 121
Upper West Region - 79
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
