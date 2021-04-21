New Accra Regional Minister one of the ‘few genuine men’ NPP has – A-Plus heaps praises

A-Plus, founder and leader of TPP

Controversial musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as A-Plus has lauded the efforts of Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, in decongesting Accra and cleaning it up, declaring his support for him.

In a write-up on social media, A-Plus noted that Mr Quartey has demonstrated boldness, strength and fearlessness in the face of criticism as he works to decongest Accra and make it clean, adding that Mr Quartey is his minister of the month.



“When NPP say “We have the men” what they mean is that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Henry Quartey and a few other like Madam Gloria Akufo are members of their party. A leader must be bold, strong, fearless of criticism when making right decisions, courageous, skilful, clever and smart…,” he wrote on social media.



Since assuming office earlier this year, Mr Quartey has embarked on an aggressive mission to decongest Accra and clean it up. He has personally supervised demolition of structures and eviction of traders in unauthorized areas, notably in Central Accra, Madina and other parts.



While he has generally been praised for his bold efforts, others, like legal practitioner Kofi Bentil, have criticised his personal involvement, insisting that it is not sustainable and his predecessors who acted in similar ways failed to decongest or make the Capital clean.



Notwithstanding, Mr Quartey has continued his efforts aimed at decongesting and making Accra clean.

