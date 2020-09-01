Diasporian News

New Denmark Ambassador to Ghana appointed

New Denmark Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring

A new Denmark Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring, has been named, the embassy announced on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The appointment of Nørring, who is taking over from Tove Degnbol, takes immediate effect.



Nørring is an accomplished career diplomat who has received prominent awards including the Order of Dannebrog, Knight 1st Class in 2006 and Grand Cross of the Phoenix Order in 2009, in connection with the State Visit of the President of the Hellenic Republic in Denmark.



“Until his appointment to Ghana on September 1st, 2020, he was the Ambassador of Denmark to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji from 2016 to July, 2020,” a statement from the embassy said.



The statement added: “Prior to that, he was the Ambassador of Denmark to Hungary from 2012-2016 and to the Hellenic Republic from 2007-2012.”

Before his ambassadorial appointments, Nørring, served as HR Director at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Early postings included the Danish Embassy in Washington and at the Danish NATO delegation in Brussels.



He has a Masters in Law and married to Claudia-Christina Papagianni with two daughters – Louise and Julie.



Meanwhile, the embassy has held a farewell lunch for outgoing Ambassador Degnbol after her five years’ tenure in Ghana.



“It was an emotional ceremony as staff took turns to praise her for her tremendous achievements and say our final goodbyes. One thing cut through all the speeches; the fact that Tove was more than a career diplomat. She was a mother, a sister and a dear friend with deep empathy,” a terse statement on the Embassy’s Facebook wall read.

