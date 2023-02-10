New Edubiase: Abandoned E-block to be fixed to welcome students this academic year

The abandoned E-Block

The Ministry of Education has directed the contractor working on the Mahama E-block school infrastructure at New Edubiase in the Adansi South district of the Ashanti Region to go to the site and repair the roof of the building that has been ripped off to enable the ministry to populate the school this academic year.

Assemblyman for Adani-Apedwa Electoral area Mr Edmund Afoakwa confirmed the ministry’s directives while speaking in an interview on the state of the school after some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, led by the party’s National Organiser Joseph Yamin mobilised people to clear the weeds that have swallowed the edifice over these years.



The school since it was constructed in 2016 during the tenure of former president John Dramani Mahama has been abandoned since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed power in 2017.



According to the Assemblyman, the contractor working on the school project held a meeting with the chiefs and opinion leaders of Adansi-Apedwa on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and promised to come to the site on Monday, February 12, 2022, to repair the roof that was ripped off by a rain storm.

"The Wednesday meeting with the contractor was the first time I saw the contractor as an Assembly member for the area," he admitted.



He said it is the hope of the chiefs and people of the area that the school will be populated to breathe some life into the edifice.



It is because of this that people of Adansi, Edubiase Obausi East among others also mobilised to clear the weeds around the dormitory that was built by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Boahen Oduro and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.