New GES boss has no teaching experience - NAGRAT rejects new GES Boss

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is against the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to the association, Dr Eric Nkansah is a banker who has no background in teaching hence the reason they reject his appointment.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 20, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou, said the appointment of the banker comes as a surprise as he is also a special assistant in the office of the minister.



“What annoyed and surprised all of us was that a new Director General has been appointed to the Ghana Education Service.



“The authority to appoint Director General of GES is the President of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated that we would want a Director General who is a professional teacher who has passed through the mill and can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the GES.



“Contrary to that, the gentleman who was appointed yesterday is not a teacher; he is a banking officer who was a special assistant in the office of the minister and has been appointed as the DG of the GES. We are not happy with this development; it is as of we don’t have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country to run education,” the association said at the press conference.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah to act as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

His appointment takes effect Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The appointment, according to a statement signed by Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, is in consonance with Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).



He is expected to either accept or decline the appointment within fourteen days.



“Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the “Service”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



“Your appointment Is effective October 19, 2022. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” the letter read in part.



Dr Eric Nkansah will take over from Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, whose contract was terminated and, thus, was subsequently redeployed to his previous position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



