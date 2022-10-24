New GES boss pledges to work with all stakeholders

Dr Eric Nkansah shaking hands with the Minister for Education

The new appointed Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, has assured the government of his readiness to work very hard to uplift the image of the service and improve education in the country.

He added that he will work diligently with all the stakeholders, including the teacher unions, agencies and other professional bodies in the education space.



Dr. Nkansah said that having taught at various levels of education, and also with experience as a Director at the Education Ministry, he is familiar with issues relating to education development and thus was in a better position to help improve the sector.



Dr Nkansah said this on Monday when he introduced himself to the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, as he assumed office after his appointment by the president last week.



He reiterated his passion for the development of education in the country by bringing his expertise to bear and also liaising with other stakeholders; adding that, the inputs and suggestions of the various stakeholders were welcomed.



The acting Director General stated for instance that he will meet various stakeholders in the sector to share ideas, and also listen to them towards the development of the sector.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum on his part commended Dr Nkansah on his appointment and pledged to support him in the realisation of the objectives of the government to improve the education sector.

He urged the acting DG that he should get down to the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools to know about their challenges for redress.



The Education Minister advised him to endeavour to make employees of the service happy so that they could open up and work very hard towards the development of the nation’s education.



“Go and meet teachers and listen to them. Make your employees happy, if they are happy, they would work very hard to get the best outcomes for you,” he said.



He urged the HR Directorate to work very hard to get the best for teachers.



“As a matter of fact, teachers in the country deserve the best and let’s work hard to make them happy,” he said.



