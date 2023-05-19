New Gbese District Court commissioned by Chief Justice to improve justice delivery

Justice KwasiAnin-Yeboah assisted by Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II (left) and Mrs Elizabeth Sackey

The Gbese District Court at Ayalolo in Accra has been commissioned by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as part of efforts to enhance justice delivery in the area.

The new court which was inaugurated on May 18, 2023 will now handle proceedings that were previously held at the Adjabeng District Court, allowing for necessary renovation works to take place.



The facility is equipped with solar power, a generator set, and a borehole to ensure consistent water and power supply. The land for the court was generously provided by Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, on behalf of the stool.



Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah acknowledged that the lack of adequate court infrastructure in Accra has been a challenge. He expressed appreciation to Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II for making land available for the construction of the court facility.



The Chief Justice emphasized the judiciary's commitment to building a justice system that ensures efficiency and timely delivery of justice for litigants. He also stressed the importance of properly maintaining court buildings as national assets that reflect the authority and dignity of the judiciary.



Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah called on the staff and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to prioritize the highest standards of maintenance for the facility and its equipment.



Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II affirmed the Gbese stool's willingness to provide land in any of its areas for the government's establishment of courts and police stations, aiming to bring respect and development to the area.

“Wherever you want to build a court house, let me know and I, Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, will give it to you,” he stated.



Elizabeth Sackey, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, highlighted the unique challenges faced by the metropolis, including land disputes, chieftaincy conflicts, petty crimes, and drug peddling.



She expressed optimism that the establishment of the new court, along with others in the region, would help address these challenges.











JNA/WA