New Ghana 2057 rebirth initiative to reorient the masses - RexDanquah

Magnus Naabe RexDanquah

A mass social development advocacy vehicle, dubbed the ‘NEW GHANA 2057 REBIRTH INITIATIVE’, aimed at the reorientation of the mass of our people towards Ghana’s Independence Centenary Celebrations through Essays, Symposia, Workshops, Lectures, Sports and Games competitions, will be launched first quarter of next year, 2023.

The initiative’s processes, will include a National Essay Competition, structured as "DESCRIBE IN 200, 500, 1,000 & 2,000 WORDS THE NEW GHANA YOU WISH TO SEE AND ENVISAGE TO CELEBRATE IN YEAR, 2057" where the restrictions on the number of words go with specified age groupings.



The Rebirth processes will involve all the sectors of economy, including industry, science, banking and finance, planning, commerce, innovation, social services, energy, archaeology to zoology and development against population growth, whilst stakeholders will be expected to write on what innovations that the people of the ‘New Ghana’ should expect to see come into fruition and celebrate by year, 2057, especially Ghanaian globally acknowledged discoveries.



Furthermore, the essays for this sector shall not exceed 2,500 words and shall not be abstract but a conceptualized New Ghana of the Future.



According to Mr. Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, the ‘NEW GHANA 2057 REBIRTH’ philosophy shall be embedded on six (6) principal pillars, pointers and or drivers of values and attitudes, namely: (i) UNITY, (ii) CHANGE, (iii) DREAMS, (iv) HARDWORK, (v) INTERGRITY and (vi) SOCIAL JUSTICE.



“We believe this initiative should serve as the beginning of a new socio-political dispensation for the youth of Ghana towards a new era of no fears, no intimidation with equal opportunities to pursue and develop inert dreams, skills, and talents for national and continental development”, he intimated.

This initiative also aims at the creation of new enabling environments for the youth of a ‘NEW GHANA REBIRTH’ to empower them to dream dreams for individual, national and continental development; developing their God-given talents for the total integration of Ghanaians and Africans across the continent of Africa for work and happiness towards Ghana's Centenary Celebrations of ‘NEW HOPE, NEW OPPORTUNITIES, NEW DREAMS AND NEW DESTINATIONS’.



The essence of this specific exercise, therefore, is towards the REBIRTH OF GHANA @ 100 in the year, 2057.



This is an initiative of the RexDanquah Legacy Trust, towards involving particularly, the mass of our youth in influencing the national, regional, district and constituency agenda setting for the physical planning and development of the nation’s human and capital resources over the next three to four decades.



Thus, the primary objective of the ‘NEW GHANA 2057 REBIRTH INITIATIVE’ shall be the evolution of a volunteer movement, aimed at improving the BRAND GHANA for development as well as efficient integration that seeks to offer and proffer the following towards a RENAISSANCE of the nation and Africa –



(i) Offering equal opportunities, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity and creed for the youth as we walk towards Ghana's Independence Centenary Celebrations in 2057;

(ii) Grounded on the ethos of her NATIONAL ANTHEM, PLEDGE and the 'ARISE GHANA YOUTH' principles;



(iii) Propagating the 'NEW GHANA' ideology of Citizenship, Nationalism, Patriotism, Creed, Allegiance, Loyalty, Service, Commitment, Shared Relationships & Responsibilities, and Equal Opportunities;



(iv) Advocating the principle that the benefits therefrom our collective resources of the continent ought to start with a Site / Environment based development paradigm for Integration & Expansive Development;



(v) Promoting an open organization and participation by all Ghanaian Youth (aged 16 + years) devoid of existing political affiliations;



(vi) Meeting Ghana’s Energy, Housing, Transportation and Housing amongst other Needs to satisfy increasing Population;

(vii) Ingrained with the FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION, NEPOTISM, DISCRIMINATION, PARTISANSHIP, INEQUALITIES, TRIBALISM & SECTIONALISM as well as ADVOCACY FOR UNITY AS ONE NATION AND PEOPLE WITH COMMON DESTINY against any inkling for any superior one tribe in the 'NEW GHANA' by 2057 without sacrificing core traditional values and principles;



(viii) Believing that the threshold for real change during the Centenary Celebrations of Ghana's Independence Day of 6th March, 1957 will be the highpoints of the targets set at Independence against how far we would have come after hundred years;



(ix) Supporting 'responsible youth of tomorrow empowerment' programmes and initiatives in all facets of our local, district, regional, national, sub-regional, regional and continental engagements as a people and as a nation; and



(x) Knowing that the basis or highroad for our development and advancement as a nation, for the second century of our journey as a people of equal opportunities for all, irrespective, shall always be on the principle and values of MERITOCRACY.



“We intend to use novel and quite futuristic strategies that include building the new agenda around the passion that erupted around Ghana's Independence of 6th March 1957 across the globe of all people of African-descent rather than leverage same around existing holds of current political parties, including the 'Founder's Day' against 'Founders' Day' dichotomy.

“We believe this exercise will be a worthwhile clarion call to bring the youth around one non-divisive point for redefining Ghana's future development paradigm, whilst taking the discussions away from the current volatile politics and the faltering national economy, which seek to divide us than bring us together to face the threat as a nation and a people, emphasized Mr. RexDanquah.